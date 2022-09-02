‘Over 99% of India breathes air that exceeds WHO’s PM2.5’

Over 99 per cent of India’s population is breathing air that exceeds the World Health Organisation’s health-based guidelines with respect to PM2.5, a report by Greenpeace India said.

According to the key findings in the report titled “Different Air Under One Sky”, the greatest proportion of people living in India are exposed to PM2.5 concentrations more than five times the WHO annual average guideline.

It further said 62 per cent of pregnant women in the country live in the most polluted areas, compared to 56 per cent people in the whole population.

As per the report’s annual average PM2.5 exposure analysis, the region with the highest exposure to pollution in the country is Delhi-NCR.