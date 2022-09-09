Modi interacts with workers involved in Central Vista project

Prime Minister Modi interacted with workers who were involved in the Central Vista redevelopment project in the national capital. PM Modi told the workers that he will invite all of them who worked on the redevelopment project of Central Vista for the January 26 Republic Day parade.He also witnessed an exhibition on revamped Central Vista Avenue. Prime Minister Modi also unveiled a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate today. The jet black granite statue, with a height of 28 feet will be placed under the Canopy near India Gate. According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the move symbolises a shift from the erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to the ‘Kartavya Path’ being an example of public ownership and empowerment. “These steps are in line with Prime Minister’s second Panch Pran for New India in Amrit Kaal: remove any trace of the colonial mindset,” said a PMO statement.