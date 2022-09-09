KCR’s daughter hits back at Telangana Governor

Hitting back at Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha alleged on Thursday that the office of the governor has turned into a political stage to defame the state government and the chief minister.The office of Governor of Telangana has turned into a political stage that is determined to defame the TRS govt and CM KCR garu,” tweeted Kavitha hours after Tamilisai attacked the state government for “humiliating” her.”The statements of Hon’ble Governor come at a time when they realised that the BJP driven smear campaigns can’t con the people of Telangana,” wrote Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council.On completion of three years in office, the governor addressed a news conference at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, launching an attack on the chief minister and the state government.