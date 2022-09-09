Prez, PM Modi express condolences on Queen Elizabeth’s death

Condolences poured in from the political fraternity after Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday at 96.

President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences on the solemn occasion and said that the “world has lost a great personality”.

‘In the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of UK, the world has lost a great personality. An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of people of UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family, the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II as he hailed her “inspiring leadership”.

‘I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture, PM Modi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the Royal Family and said that she had served her country with utmost dignity.

“My condolences to the people of UK and the Royal Family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She had a long and glorious reign, serving her country with utmost commitment and dignity,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.