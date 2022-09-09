Prince Charles finally becomes King of UK

With the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, Prince Charles has finally become King of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms, ending a wait of more than 70 years – the longest by an heir in British history.

The role will be daunting. His late mother was overwhelmingly popular and respected, but she leaves a royal family that has seen reputations tarnished and relationships strained, including over lingering allegations of racism against Buckingham Palace officials.

Charles confronts those challenges at the age of 73, the oldest monarch to take the throne in a lineage that dates back 1,000 years, with his second wife Camilla, who still divides public opinion, by his side.