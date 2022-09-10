‘Don’t be dejected by NEET failures’

Chennai : Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday appealed to the students who failed in NEET to gain strength and interact with their parents and they can also call the helpline numbers for counseling as the suicide will never bring solution to any problem.Speaking to reporters Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, the pass percentage in NEET has come down this time. “While the state government has been initiating all sorts of legal fights against NEET, the students will continue to get coaching at the hi-tech training centres established by the government. Ultimately, our stand is medical admission without NEET and we continue to fight to achieve it,” the Minister added.