Ban import of plastic lighters:CM to Centre

Chennai : Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged the Union government to ban the import of plastic cigarette lighters and to save the matchbox industry.”The matchbox industry is going through a very difficult phase currently. It is facing stiff challenges from Pakistan and Indonesia in the export markets. The supply chain disruptions following the pandemic have increased the cost and logistic difficulties associated with exports. There has also been a huge increase in input costs. In this situation, the industry is also fast losing its domestic market as a result of competition from Single Use Plastic Cigarette Lighters, which are legally and illegally imported from countries like China,” said Stalin, in a DO letter written to the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.