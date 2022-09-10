Jaya’s statue poorly maintained by TN govt: OPS

Chennai : AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday urged the DMK government to take steps for proper maintenance of the statutes of freedom fighters and leaders in the State.”The statutes of freedom fighters in Tamil Nadu are poorly maintained,” the AIADMK leader said in a statement.Stating that it was sad to note that the statute of freedom fighter V O Chidambaram Pillai was not maintained properly at Ottapidaram in Tuticorin district, Panneerselvam said: “Likewise, it was also reported that several statutes across the state were poorly maintained.”