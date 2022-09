Rohit Sharma will lead Team India, in the T20 World Cup. Ashwin has been drafted in the squad while Avesh Khan misses out. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Bishnoi have been drafted as stand-byes. The likes of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson fail to find a place. Bumrah, is back in the squad after recovering from injury

The squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh