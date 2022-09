External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday signed the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II, at the residence of British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis. Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully last Thursday at the royal family retreat – Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, Scotland.She was the longest-serving monarch of the UK and the second longest in world history after Louis, the XIV, whose reign lasted 72 years and 110 days (1643 to 1715) in France.