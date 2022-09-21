BJP leader arrested for remarks on A Raja

BJP’s Coimbatore district chief Uttama Ramasamy was arrested for alleged derogatory remarks on former Union Minister and DMK leader A Raja.

Speaking at a meeting recently, Utama Ramsamy condemned in harsh words Rama’s remarks that “‘Shudras are sons of prostitutes”.

Following a complaint against him by Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, police arrested Uttama Ramasamy today.

Meanwhile condemning the arrest, BJP state president Annamalai tweeted that Ramasamy’s only mistake was to condemn A Raja for his remarks on Shudras as sons of prostitutes.