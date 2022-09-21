Fishermen issue: CM writes to Jaishankar

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take “earnest efforts through diplomatic channels for the release of the arrested fishermen and their fishing boats at the earliest.”

Stalin, in a DO letter, addressed to Jasihankar, said “Eight Indian fishermen belonging to Pudukottai district, Tamil Nadu and their mechanised fishing boats were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.”

Stalin also urged the Union Minister to take action for the release of 95 fishing boats and eleven fishermen, still under the custody of the Sri Lankan government.

Stalin while expressing his gratitude for the concerted efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs in securing the release of 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen, recently, also urged Jaishankar to take efforts through diplomatic channels for the release of all the fishermen languishing in Sri Lankan prisons.