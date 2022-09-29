Digvijaya Singh to file nomination for Congress president

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has decided to file nomination for the post of the party president for which election is scheduled to be held on October 17. He is expected to arrive in the national capital on Wednesday night.Sources close to Singh on Wednesday said the decision to contest the polls is his personal one, adding nobody from the Gandhi family has asked him to do so.The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister may file the nomination by September 30.Congress’ initial plan was to field Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the top party post but the high-octane drama in Rajasthan has miffed the Gandhis.Sources in the know of things said “Gehlot has not been ruled out from the race yet”.