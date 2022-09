Madras High Court directed Tamil Nadu Police to grant permission to organise RSS rally on November 6. The court makes it clear that authorities would face contempt action if they violate the order. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan of Madras High Court was hearing a contempt of court petition by RSS’ Tiruvallur joint secretary R Karthikeyan against the Police for denying permission to the route march on Oct 2.

Search for: Search