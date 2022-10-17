Balakrishna’s movie title to be revealed 21 Oct

Dismissing various names doing the rounds on social media as being just rumours, the team of ‘NBK107’ rubbishes speculation about title. Chand Malineni’s upcoming film, tentatively being referred to as ‘NBK107’, has clarified that the actual title of the film will be released on October 21.The film, which features Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, has generated a huge buzz, thanks to the massive response for the first look and the teaser.The shoot of the movie is presently underway in RFC, Hyderabad.A source close to the unit of the film said: “There are some titles doing the rounds on social media platforms. These have been put out by fans. However, the actual title that the team has finalised will be revealed on October 21.”Shruti Haasan plays the female lead in this film which also features Duniya Vijay, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in important roles.Music sensation S. Thaman, who is in superb form off late and delivered blockbuster albums to both Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni for their last respective films, is scoring the music of NBK107.Rishi Punjabi is taking care of cinematography.