Hard fought win for Bangladesh

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed picked an incredible 4/25 to give Bangladesh a narrow nine-run win over Netherlands in their first Group 2 match in the Super 12 phase of the Men’s T20 World Cup at the Bellerive Oval on Monday.After fast bowling duo of Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede picked two wickets each in an very impressive bowling performance for the Netherlands to restrict Bangladesh to 144/8 in 20 overs, Ahmed bowled a match-winning fiery spell to pick four wickets in his T20I career for the first time, including 16 dot balls.Apart from him, Hasan Mahmud chipped in well with two wickets while captain Shakib Al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar picked a wicket each too. Netherlands were also hurt by two run-outs early in their chase, which almost derailed their chase.Colin Ackermann stood up to be the lone fighter for the Netherlands with a valiant 48-ball 62 and Van Meekeren gave Bangladesh a scare with a late cameo of 24 off 14 balls, but it wasn’t enough for the Netherlands to chase down the total, skittled out for 135 in 20 overs.In defence of 144, Ahmed dismissed Vikramjit Singh on the first delivery of the innings, as the youngster was caught brilliantly at first slip. He then followed it up with a short outswinger and forced Bas de Leede to poke at it, giving the keeper a regulation catch behind to give Bangladesh a rollicking start.