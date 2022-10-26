Kanda Shashti fete begins in Tiruchendur

The Kandha Shashti Festival at the Lord Sri Subramania Swami temple in Thiruchendur commenced today with yagasaala poojas. As the first day of the Kandha Shashti Festival fell on a day of a partial solar eclipse (25 October, Tuesday), the temple corridors were closed till 6.45 pm.The last day of the Kandha Sashti Festival is the famous `Soora Samharam` that will beo performed at the coast of the Thiruchendur temple. After a long break of 2 years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the devotees are allowed to participate this year in Kandha Shashi fete.