TANUVAS counseling for special students 29 Oct

Chennai : The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) had scheduled the counseling for special category students (under differently-abled and sport quota) for Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & AH) and B.Tech courses on October 29.The counseling will be done in-person at the Vepery campus at 10 am. Similarly, the registration for online counseling for children of ex-servicemen, 7.5 percent government school quota and academic and vocational course candidates will be held in the online mode on the same date and time as above.Additionally, along with off-line counselling, certificate verification will be done, and the details of the schedule can be procured from http://adm.tanuvas.ac.in and https://tanuvas.ac.inFor the academic year 2022-23, TANUVAS on an overall received 16,214 applications. Of them 13,470 applications were for B.V.Sc. & AH course and 2,744 applications were for B.Tech courses, (comprising Food Technology, Dairy Technology and Poultry Technology).