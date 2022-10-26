Drive against breast cancer

Chennai : To raise awareness about breast cancer, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, launched a pan-India initiative ‘Drive Away Breast Cancer’.A press release said that the initiative was focused on ensuring that every woman has knowledge and understanding about breast cancer, self-examining for early diagnosis and living healthily and happily.”As part of this initiative, a couple from Tamil Nadu, Logeshwari and Pream set out on a bike journey on June 21, 2022, traversing the length and breadth of the country including Nepal in their Royal Enfield Himalayan to raise awareness about breast cancer. In 120 days, the bikers travelled 18,000 km across 2 countries, 24 states, and 3 union territories to bring breast cancer conversations to the forefront. Forty Royal Enfield Riders from the Chennai Royal Riders Motorcycle Club greeted and escorted them to the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, Chennai,” the release added.