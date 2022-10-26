T20WC: Aussies beat SL convincingly

Defending champions Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at Perth on Tuesday. Chasing a tricky target of 158, the Kangaroos began slowly but Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis came all guns blazing to power their side to victory with 21 balls to spare.Aaron Finch, said, Very happy. My innings was unusual, poor. I couldn’t hit the ball. The way we approached with the bat was fine. It was seaming a long way there, if we could get through that, it was important to set-up the back end of the innings. Would have been nicke if I had kicked on earlier. All in all, pretty clinical. They bowled the hard length, it was tough. Such a big ground, hard to stand and deliver. Nice to get the two points. (Stoinis) It was a pretty special innings. To come out with that intent is the main thing. When you walk out to bat and have that presence of the crease, that’s half the battle in T20 cricket. When you got the skill that he has got, it’s a good combo. (Next game vs England) Always a great event, any format, anywhere, looking forward to it.

Dasun Shanaka, said, We started really well and finished well, but we didn’t get going in the middle overs. I think we could have missed 15-20 runs. Fast bowlers didn’t prepare well, they are coming after injuries. That’s the reason behind getting them injured. It was tough with the new ball due to the spongy bounce. Even Finch struggled against the new ball. They played really well in the lattStoinis,. Marcus Stoinis Player of the Match, said, ‘Ronnie (Andrew McDonald) actually said to have a look at the quicks as it was doing a bit and I feel comfortable, then to have a go at the spinners. Once I got in, the plan was to keep going. To be honest, I was really nervous today being at home in Perth, lot of family and friends here. So, I was really nervous going into it, but really happy that we ended on putting up a clinic there. Mentally I was nice and fresh, I had a bit of time off looking after the side strain, it’s been sort of plaguing me on and off for a while now, but so far so good. We played here the other day against England and it was a beautiful wicket. This did look like it was doing a bit more especially with the new ball, but it’s a beautiful ground and probably the best ground in Australia if not the world with the technology and lighting going on here and my home crowd, it’s a beautiful wicket. We wrapped this game up and look forward to playing England at the MCG (on Friday). They are obviously a very good team, so we will do our homework again, rest up get on the flight tomorrow go on from there.’