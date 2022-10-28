No shortage of medicines in TN

Chennai : Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday stated that the government has identified 4,307 vacancies and they will be filled within two months.While speaking to reporters he said, “We have requested the Chief Minister to build 5 new drug depots. There is no shortage of medicines in Tamil Nadu.”During the meeting, they also discussed basic problems to be solved in the field of public welfare.In particular, a consultation will be held regarding the effects of the Northeast Monsoon, which is expected to start next week, and the resulting diseases, including Dengue, Malaria H1N1, and the measures to prevent it.