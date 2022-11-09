Vigilance awareness week at Anna Adarsh

Chennai: Punjab Association’s Anna Adarsh College for Women , PG & Research Department of Public Administration celebrated the Vigilance Awareness Week.A press release said that the pledge was administered by the vice principal Anita Raman , the students displayed banners, took part in rally and created awareness through skit.In association with the EPF Office Regional branch , Ambattur poster and elocution competitions were conducted .S Marceline Pushpa, dean (student affairs), head, dept of public administration welcomed the gathering on the valedictory function held recently.The Asst PF Commissioner K Sudharshan Rao was the Chief Guest.He said Vigilance Awareness Week is observed every year to bring together all stakeholders in spreading the message of integrity in all spheres of life.The theme for this year’s Vigilance Awareness week is “ Corruption- free India for a developed Nation”. He presented the students with certificates and monetary awards for the winners and participation certificates to everyone who participated.