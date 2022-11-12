Amit Shah attends India Cements’ mega event

The Tamil language and its grammar are one of the oldest in the world and popularising them is the responsibility of the entire country, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday. Soeaking at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of cement major India Cements Ltd, Shah said medical and engineering education should be in Tamil and the state government should start that. Praising India Cement’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director N Srinivasan for taking the company to the top Shah also said he was the Gujarat State Chess Association President when India Cements’ Vice Chairman and Managing Director was heading the All India Chess Federation (AICF). According to Shah, if a company is in existence for 75 years than it shows that it is a leader in that segment. Gvernor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buganna Rajendranath and cricketer Dhoni also attended the event.