Government lifts download ban on VLC Media Player

The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Monday lifted its nine-month ban on the download of VLC, a popular media player in the South Asian market.According to TechCrunch, VideoLAN, a popular software developer, filed a legal notice last month seeking an explanation from the country’s IT and telecom ministries for the block order.Delhi-based advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) provided legal support to VideoLAN.IFF on Twitter wrote: “VICTORY! @GoI_MeitY has decided to remove its ban on the website of VLC media player. IFF provided legal support to @videolan throughout this process. #WhatTheBlock.”