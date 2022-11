IPL: CSK releases Bravo

The Indian Premier League 2023 is still six months away preparations are already in full swing ahead of the IPL mini-auction that will take place on December 23 in Kochi. As part of a yearly revamp, Chennai Super Kings has released few players including Bravo among others. R Jadeja has been retained.

Released Players: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Retained players in existing squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana