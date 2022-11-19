Kim threatens nuclear response to US and allies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday vowed that his country will respond to continued threats by using nuclear weapons, state news agency KCNA reported. Kim said that Pyongyang “will resolutely react to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation,” the KCNA report said, adding that Kim oversaw the missile launch in person. The threats come a day after Pyongyang fired an intercontinental ballistic missile. The isolated country fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said, in protest over the United States’ move to reinforce its “extended deterrence” protection of South Korea and Japan. Attending the site with his daughter and wife, Kim said threats from the United States and its allies pursuing a hostile policy prompted his country to “substantially accelerate the bolstering of its overwhelming nuclear deterrence,” reported The Jerusalem Post.