Protest breaks out at China’s giant iPhone factory in Zhengzhou

Hundreds of workers protested at Foxconn’s flagship iPhone plant in China where men and women were captured in the footage marching with some of them confronted by people in Hazmat suits and riot police, Reuters reported citing videos circulated on social media.The protests in China mark an escalation of unrest at the massive factory in Zhengzhou city. The workers were frustrated with the delayed bonus payments, as the demonstrators said on Livestream feeds. The videos could not be immediately verified by Reuters.This protest symbolizes a dangerous build-up of frustration with the country’s ultra-harsh COVID rules as well as the inept handling of the situation by the world’s largest contract manufacturer.The workers surrounded by people in full Hazmat suits with some carrying batons, chanted “Give us our pay!” according to the footage showed. While another footage showed tear gas being deployed and workers taking down quarantine barriers.Some workers had complained that they were forced to share dormitories with colleagues who had tested positive for COVID-19, Reuters reported. Refuting the allegations, Foxconn said in a statement it had fulfilled its payment contracts and that reports of infected staff living on campus with new recruits were “untrue”.”Regarding any violence, the company will continue to communicate with employees and the government to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” the company added.Meanwhile, after the footage of protests went viral on Chinese Twitter Weibo, Foxconn said on Wednesday it will continue to communicate with employees and the government to avoid violent incidents from happening again, The Strait Times reported.