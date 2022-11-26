Shraddha murder case: Accused Aaftab to undergo narco test on Nov 28

A narco test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, an accused in the murder of Shraddha Walkar is likely to be conducted on November 28, sources said on Saturday. The Delhi Police had earlier informed that the DNA test report of the victim’s body has not been received by the police.

“DNA test report (of victim’s body parts) has not been received by the police”, said Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Zone II. Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police confirmed that the polygraph test of Aaftab could not be conducted.

Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP (Law & Order) Delhi Police, said, “Polygraph test of the accused Aaftab Amin in Mehrauli police station case FIR No 659/22 under section 365/302/201 IPC could not be held today”.