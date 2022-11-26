Contribution of women at Constituent Assembly rarely discussed: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lamented that the contribution of women members in the Constituent Assembly is rarely discussed even as he stressed on the need to make the youth better understand the Constitution.

Addressing the Constitution Day event at Supreme Court in the presence of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and other judges, he said the future of India’s Constitution and institutions rests on the shoulders of the youth.

Modi said there were 15 women members in the Constituent Assembly with one of them being Dakshaayini Velayudhan — a woman who had come out of the deprived society. She made important interventions on many topics related to Dalits and labourers, he noted.