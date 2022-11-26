Guj polls: BJP manifesto promises Uniform Civil Code, 20 lakh jobs

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls and promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and also create an ‘Anti-radicalisation Cell’ to identify and eliminate potential threats as well as sleeper cells of terrorist organisations and anti-India forces.The party’s other promises include creation of “20 lakh employment opportunities” and take the state’s economy to USD one trillion in the next five years.The manifesto was released at the state BJP headquarters by party president J P Nadda in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state unit chief C R Paatil.The annual cover under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat) being doubled per family from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, and girls getting free education from “KG to PG” (kindergarten to post-graduation) are among other promises in the manifesto