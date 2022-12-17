Parthasarathy Swami Sabha 122nd Music festival begins

Chennai:Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha’s 122nd December music festival was inaugurated at Vidya Bharathi, Mylapore by Sri Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesigan Swamigal in the presence of Sabha President Nalli Kuppuswami at Vidya Bharathi, Bheemasena Garden Road, Mylapore.The annual festival, a 19-day event, features 91 musical programmes, and will conclude on January 3, 2022.Sri Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesigan Swamigal presented the Kala Sarathy awards to eminent musicians at the inaugural function.Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha, the city’s oldest carnatic sabha, honoured Mridangam legend Dr. T.K. Murthy for his lifetime contribution to Carnatic Music and Mrudangam Maestero Dr. Trichy Sankaran with ‘Sangeetha Kalasarathy’The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a gold medal. The cash prize is derived from an endowment created by art patrons P Vijayakumar Reddy and Preetha Reddy.The other awardees areSri. Madurai G.S. Mani (G. Ramanathan Award), Sheikh Mehboob Subhani & Smt. Khalsha-Bi-Mehboob (Gottuvadyam Narayana lyengar Award), Mannargudi R. Nn Vasudevan (Thavil) (Palghat Mani lyer Centenary award), Delhi P. Sundarrajan (Dwaram Venkataswami Naidu Award), Vignesh Ishwar and Smt. Anahita & Smt. Apoorva (Dr. M.L.V. Award)Art patron, industrialist and president of the Parthasarathy Swami Sabha Dr Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti presided over the function. Sabha Secretary M. Krishnamurthy delivered the welcome address.Padma Vibhushan Awardee, Sangeetha Kalasarathy Dr. Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman felicitated the awardees.Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha is also organising a lecture demonstration session from December 17 to December 31, 2022.