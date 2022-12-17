TMB inks pact with Kotak Mahindra

Chennai, : Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB) executed the agreement for marketing the General Insurance Products under the tie-up arrangement with M/s.Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited. The dignitaries from the Bank and Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited were present at the event. S Krishnan, MD & CEO, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB) said, “On our path of enriching our vision in expanding our network Pan India, since getting listed in the stock exchanges, we are adding features to the choice of our customers on various products and services. We feel that this tie-up arrangement for delivery of general insurance products is a momentous occasion for the Bank” The Insurance Company has shared their happiness that they have entered a glorious tie-up agreement with a Bank which has its own long standing customer relationship for more than a century.