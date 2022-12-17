S Rly pension adalat

Chennai : The Southern Railway pension adalat was conducted at the headquarters, divisions, workshops and other units of Southern Railway. A press release said,”During the month of October, grievances were called from pensioners through post, email, whatsapp and web portal. Once the grievances are received they are registered and examined by the respective departmental officers, where the pensioners last worked and grievances were disposed by 15th of December. Again on the day of Pension Adalat, fresh/new cases were registered and heard in Adalat Booths / grievance redressal desks arranged for this purpose. This year 710 grievances were received from all over Southern Railway and 676 cases were disposed off. Fresh cases registered on 15 December are 179 and out of this 15 cases were disposed on the day itself.”