HC stays probe against TN Minister

Chennai : A division bench of Madras High Court on Thursday passed an interim stay barring the Directorate of Enforcement from probing a case booked against Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.The bench of Justice PN Prakash and Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the interim stay on hearing the petition filed by Anitha Radhakrishnan.The petitioner sought a direction to quash the ED’s move of attaching his properties as well as the case booked against the minister.According to the counsel for the minister, the DVAC filed a case against his client in 2006 on charges of generating an income of Rs.2.64 crore disproportionate to his known source of income from 2001 to 2006 when he was a state minister.