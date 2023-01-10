CM’s resolutions in Assembly against tradition, says EPS

Commenting on the tussle at the maiden assembly session which was held today, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said that it was against tradition to adopt a resolution without the assent of the Governor. Addressing reporters, he said: “The Governor’s speech is about the programmes and policies implemented by the government at the beginning of the year. Like last year, no major new projects were included in the speech this year. The government and the Chief Minister are patting themselves on their back and giving themselves kudos through the Governor. When asked by reporters about Governor RN Ravi’s omission to read some of the things contained in the Governor’s speech, he said that a “printed Governor’s speech has been given to all MLAs and the same applies to the Chief Minister.” The tussle between the ruling DMK and the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan hit a new low on Monday as the Governor skipped portions of the government prepared customary address in the Assembly and Chief Minister M K Stalin piloted a resolution to exclude from the House records whatever he spoke outside the state-drafted speech.