VCK, CPM to lay siege to Raj Bhavan

DMK allies VCK and CPM on Monday announced that they would lay siege to Raj Bhavan seeking recall of Governor RN Ravi for insulting Tamil Nadu Assembly, elected government and the National Anthem. “Governor Ravi insulted the government elected by the people and Legislative Assembly traditions and violated the Constitution. He has spoken contrary to the Assembly traditions by omitting some and incorporating others in his text. The governor read the speech without mentioning the names of people’s leaders like Ambedkar, Periyar, omitting many words like Tamil Nadu, Dravidian and adding some ideas according to his choice. This is an act that violates their traditions. It is also a violation of the powers conferred on him by the Constitution,” VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said in a statement.