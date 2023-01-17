Joshimath subsidence: ₹2.85 cr distributed to 190 affected families

The Uttarakhand government has distributed an amount of Rs 2.85 crore to 190 families affected by land subsidence as advance for displacement, said Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha on Monday. “It was informed that an amount of Rs 2.85 crore has been distributed to 190 affected families as an advance for displacement by the state government. There is news of relief that the initial discharge of water in Joshimath which was 540 LPM on 6 January 2023 was presently reduced to 163 L.P.M,” Sinha said. Secretary Disaster Management informed that crack meters have been installed on the concerned buildings by CBRI at the Government of India level to assess the damage to the buildings. “So far damage assessment of 400 houses has been done. 3 seismic stations have been installed by the Wadia Institute, from which data is also being obtained. A hydrological survey is being done by NGIR. CBRI, IIT Roorkee, Wadia Institute, GSI, and IIRS are working in Joshimath,” he said. Sinha informed that there are total of 615 rooms in Joshimath with a capacity of 2190 people and 491 rooms in Pipalkoti with a capacity of 2205 people in the temporarily identified relief camps.