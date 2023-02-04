AIADMK: Form distribution to elect candidate for by-poll begins

Following Supreme Court directive to the AIADMK to elect the common candidate for Erode (East) Bypoll through general council, the distribution of forms by AIADMK presidium chairman Thamizh Magan Husaain began this morning. Both EPS and OPS faction announced candidates on their behalf for the AIADMK leading to speculation that theTwo Leaves symbol will not be given to anyone.

Remember the Supreme Court has passed an interim order in the dispute between the Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).The applicability of the order is limited to the selection of the candidate for the Erode East bypoll.According to the order, a general council meeting is to be held to decide the party’s candidate for the bypoll and during this meeting OPS and some other members of his faction who were expelled during the general council meeting of July 2022, will be allowed to participate. The decision of the general council regarding the candidate would then have to be conveyed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by the Presidium Chairman A Tamil Magan Hussain.