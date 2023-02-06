Explore Indian energy sector, Modi to global investors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged global investors to explore investment opportunities in the country’s energy sector, saying India is the most opportune place at present.

Modi in his inaugural address at the India Energy Week 2023 said the Budget (for 2023-34) has provided Rs 10 lakh crore for capital expenditure, which will give a boost to green hydrogen, solar power and road sectors.

“I ask you to explore all opportunities connected with India’s energy sector. India is the most opportune place for investment today,” he said at the India Energy Week, which is being attended by several ministers, corporate leaders and experts from different nations.

The Prime Minister also recalled several initiatives taken by the government to promote green energy and make India net zero by 2070.

The budget 2023-24 has provided Rs 35,000 crore to the petroleum and natural gas ministry for achieving the net-zero target.