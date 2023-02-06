Hindenburg-Adani row: Cong launches nationwide protests

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday launched a countrywide campaign over the Hindenburg-Adani row by staging protests in different parts of the country.

Members of Congress in Telangana staged a protest outside the State Bank of India office in Hyderabad over the Adani issue.

The Congress also held a protest in Jammu over the Adani issue.

A video showed protesters clashing with the police, who were raising anti-BJP slogans. A protest was also held by NSUI (National Students Union of India), the student wing of Congress in Delhi who were demanding a Joint Parliament Commitee probe over the Adani row.

Visuals emerging showed protesters holding placards scaling over barricades set up by police to thwart the demonstrations.