Kanchi seer performs special poojas

Chennai: Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi gave Teertha Prasadam to Brahmacharis who gathered for Kumara Bhojanam at the Sri Matham camp in Sankara Matham, Visakhapatnam.

A press release said, “After having performed their Sandhya Vandanam, these Brahmacharis then participated in the Surya Namaskaram. After the Chandramouleeswara pooja was completed, they received Teertha Prasadam from Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi. They then recited the Subramanya Bhujangam which was then followed by Kumara Bhojanam.”

The release added that Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi performed the Visesha Pournami pooja later in the day, and then blessed the Poornahuti of the Chandi Homam at the Panduranga Devalayam.