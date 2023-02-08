Aussies ready for India’s spin challenge

Nagpur: India and Australia’s four-Test battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy kicks off tomorrow at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Australia have not won a Test series in India since 2005. They are currently the number-one ranked Test side in the world and sit atop the World Test Championship standings whilst India are second in both.

Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood are all expected to miss the first Test through injury.Green suffered a fractured finger in Australia’s Boxing Day win over the South Africans and is progressing towards a return but is expected to be overlooked for Nagpur.

India are missing Shreyas Iyer who is ruled out with a back injury. Rishabh Pant is also unavailable for the series due to his unfortunate as well as Jasprit Bumrah who is still recovering from his back injury as well.