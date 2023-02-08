CM launches second phase of ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the second phase of the ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme today that will benefit 1,043,471 more students.

Stalin inaugurated the scheme at a function held at Pattabiram Hindu College.

In this ceremony, Higher Education Minister Ponmudy, Minister Geetha Jeevan, and Minister Nasar, Members of Parliament, the Legislative Assembly, the Principal Secretary of Social Welfare and Women’s Rights Department, the Director of the Social Welfare Department, and other senior government officials took part.

In the first phase launch, a ceremony was held in Chennai on in the presence of Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, on behalf of the Department of Social Welfare and Women’s Rights, under the Muvalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Guarantee Scheme. Students from Classes 6 to 12 received Rs 1000.