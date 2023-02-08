Sidharth, Kiara exude charm in their first official wedding photos

“Just married” Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dropped their first wedding pictures on Tuesday and they look like a regal couple. The wedding ceremony took place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a string of pictures which he captioned, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai.” Talking about the new bride and groom’s outfits, Kiara looked absolutely gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra-designed pink-hued embellished lehenga. She tied up her hair into a bun and accessorized her look with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked handsome in a golden embroidered sherwani and accessorized his look with a matching safa. In the first picture, the newly married couple could be seen looking into each other’s eyes with joined hands.