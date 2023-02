New Delhi: Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested three people for duping 32 Telugu students studying at various universities in Canada and the USA to the tune of Rs 2 crore on the pretext of paying semester fees.

Police said the accused identified as Devarashetti Pedda Venkateshwarlu, Devarashetti Gautam and Kohirkar Nilesh are guilty of cheating students by promising to pay their semester fees in Canada and USA through fraudulent credit card transactions.

All are residents of Hyderabad.