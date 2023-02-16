T20 WC: India beats WI

A disciplined bowling performance from Team India bowlers kept the Windies down to 118/6 in 20 overs. Opener Stafanie Taylor top-scored for West Indies with a 40-ball 42 while Shemaine Campbelle contributed 30. Deepti Sharma was the most successful bowler for India with three wickets for 15 runs while Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh got one each. Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain: It was a great day for us. Whatever we were expecting, we were able to do especially our bowling. We discussed about Deepti’s bowling in the team meeting and she was not happy with the last game, the bowling coach helped her and today she got the results. She (Richa) has been great for us. She’s someone who can pull the game for us and we are really happy that she is in that touch. We are happy with the two results and want to continue this rhythm in the next game. Deepti Sharma, Player of the Match: I feel good. What we discussed in the meeting and the plans I had against the West Indies batters, we were able to apply that in the middle. That is a milestone and I am happy with the achievement (first Indian to 100 T20I wickets). I am focusing on the rest of the World Cup games. There is a bit of turn in this surface and I focus on bowling stump to stump.