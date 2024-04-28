Sanju Samson helps RR defeat LSG

The Rajasthan Royals continued their winning spree, as they beat the Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets to do the double. Despite LSG setting a target of 197, RR were able to complete the chase thanks to the calm knocks by Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel who steadied the ship following the top-order being dismissed in quick time.

Sanju Samson, Player of the Match, said, I am very lucky to be behind the wickets. There was some purchase with the new ball and then was a good wicket to bat on. The guys who came in and bowl one over in the power-play do an important job. There has been a lot of planning behind the scenes. The start and the end of the innings was good. We gave away a few in the middle overs. Form is temporary in this format. We have seen Jurel in Tests. We believe in him. He has been batting one hour and two hours at times in the nets. We have been doing really well. We have been a little lucky as well. We need to keep the process right. At the team meetings, we talk about ticking the processes. One game at a time for us.