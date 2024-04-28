US warns China over its support for Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after concluding his three-day visit to China that he used his meeting to raise the Joe Biden administration’s concerns about Beijing’s support for Russia’s defence industrial base, reported CNN.

Blinken emphasized that the US will take further action on top of existing sanctions on more than 100 Chinese entities and individuals if such support continues.

“What we said to China is this – we’re going to take actions we already have, and if it doesn’t stop, we’re going to have to take more action, and you can anticipate as well, that other countries will (too),” Blinken said in an interview with CNN, adding that he raised the issue to both China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and President Xi Jinping. “We’re looking to them to act, and … if they don’t, we will,” he said