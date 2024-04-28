Cong mulls fielding Rahul from Amethi & Priyanka from Rae Bareli

Today marks a pivotal moment for the Congress party as it convenes to finalize candidates for some crucial Lok Sabha seats, notably Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. The spotlight is on these constituencies as they hold significant political weight, and the party’s decision regarding its candidates could shape the political landscape in the region.

Speculation is rife that Rahul Gandhi, scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family, will be fielded from Amethi, a constituency he has represented in the past. Amethi has been a stronghold for the Gandhi family for decades, but in the last general elections, Rahul Gandhi faced a surprising defeat at the hands of BJP’s Smriti Irani, marking a significant political shift in the region.

On the other hand, Rae Bareli, another bastion of the Congress party, is likely to see Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Congress candidate. This move would mark Priyanka Gandhi’s debut in electoral politics, despite her active involvement in campaigning for the party over the years. The decision to field her underscores the party’s confidence in her political acumen and ability to connect with the electorate.

If Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contests from Rae Bareli, it would be a significant moment in Indian politics, as she steps into the electoral arena for the first time. Her entry into the fray adds a new dimension to the electoral dynamics of Uttar Pradesh, a state crucial for any party eyeing a significant presence in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has renominated Smriti Irani from Amethi, signaling its intent to retain the seat it wrested from the Congress in the previous elections. However, the BJP is yet to announce its candidate from Rae Bareli, where Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president and matriarch of the Nehru-Gandhi family, has been a prominent figure. Sonia Gandhi’s decision to vacate the seat this time, as she transitions to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, has paved the way for a new face to represent the constituency.