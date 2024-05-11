‘Cong scaring India on Pak’s name’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reacted to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘Pakistan has atomic bombs’ remark.

At a rally in Odisha, the PM accused the Congress party of trying to scare Indians and kill their spirit. He further mocked Pakistan by saying that economic issues are pushing India’s estranged neighbour to sell its nuclear arsenal.

Modi remarked that these weaklings are attempting to destroy India’s spirit. Congress has always been like this. Pakistan’s situation is so bad that they are unable to handle their own bombs. They are trying to sell their bombs, but due to their subpar quality, nobody is even interested in purchasing them. Modi added that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had to put up with terrorism for more than 60 years because of the Congress’s weak attitude.

Mani Shankar Aiyar, in an old viral video, was heard saying that India should respect Pakistan as the sovereign nation holds atomic bombs. He said that if ever a mad person comes to Pakistan, they could use these bombs on India.

However, the Congress party has distanced itself from Aiyar’s remarks, calling them the BJP’s tactics of deflecting attention from PM Modi’s flabs.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi extended an invite to National Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to join the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party after the results for the Lok Sabha elections on June 4. In his message to senior Pawar at a rally in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar, the prime minister said, “…instead of dying by merging with the Congress, come to Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.”

Responding to the invite, Pawar said that he would never ditch the Nehru-Gandhi ideology and join hands with those who adopt an anti-Muslim stand.

Modi on Friday took a jibe at the NCP (SP) leader’s recent statement that smaller regional parties may come closer to or merge with the Congress in the coming years.